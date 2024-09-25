Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTC. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.15. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $65.61.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

