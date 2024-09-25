Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $69.72 Million Investment in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,739,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,715,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the second quarter worth $307,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the second quarter worth approximately $592,000.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Ferrovial Trading Up 0.1 %

Ferrovial stock opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.20. Ferrovial SE has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $48.29.

Ferrovial Profile

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.