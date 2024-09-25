Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $69.72 Million Investment in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,739,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,715,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the second quarter worth $307,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Ferrovial during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrovial in the second quarter worth approximately $592,000.
Ferrovial Trading Up 0.1 %
Ferrovial stock opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.20. Ferrovial SE has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $48.29.
Ferrovial Profile
Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.
