M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 445,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,845 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $68,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 8.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 59,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $846,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,398,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,631,000 after acquiring an additional 43,795 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,417,000 after acquiring an additional 16,730 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.35.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $174.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $180.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.76.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $60,786.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,184.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $60,786.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,184.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,724,491.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,115,349. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.