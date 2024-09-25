ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Holdings Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,323 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,840 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.24% of ANSYS worth $69,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,089,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at $115,922,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in ANSYS by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 325,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,936,000 after buying an additional 220,200 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter worth approximately $72,797,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $53,647,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Stock Up 0.9 %

ANSS opened at $324.19 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

