Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 567,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 280,043 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.23% of Discover Financial Services worth $71,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.94.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of DFS stock opened at $136.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $147.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

