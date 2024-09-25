Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.43% of Hubbell worth $87,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Hubbell by 78.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Hubbell by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 9.8% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 269,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,639,000 after purchasing an additional 24,157 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at $24,861,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:HUBB opened at $424.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.18. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $248.37 and a one year high of $433.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $431.00 to $441.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.88.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

