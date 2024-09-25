Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,423,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,946 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Copart were worth $78,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 79.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Copart by 98.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 283.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 477.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart stock opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.66. The firm has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

