Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,380,995 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3,633.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,418,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380,995 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $88,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,943 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.28. The firm has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,589 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

