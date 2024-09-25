Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 2,930 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.19% of United Rentals worth $81,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 31,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,366,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 4.4% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 77.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Citigroup began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $687.46.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $802.26 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $807.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $725.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $689.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

