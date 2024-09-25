Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 13,531,221 Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 50,747.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,557,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,531,221 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $83,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 62,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the second quarter worth about $348,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the second quarter worth about $17,940,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 119,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.58 to $5.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. The company has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.83.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a positive return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

