Bank of Montreal Can Buys 344,431 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 129.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344,431 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.18% of Datadog worth $79,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Datadog by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,842,000 after purchasing an additional 28,394 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 373.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 9,256 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $1,000,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,808.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $16,618,978.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 279,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,482,518.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 9,256 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $1,000,110.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,230,808.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 554,196 shares of company stock valued at $67,580,459 in the last 90 days. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DDOG. Mizuho raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $117.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.59, a PEG ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $138.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.92 million. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.