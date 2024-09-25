Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,080 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of Constellation Brands worth $83,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922 in the last 90 days. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $303.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.12.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STZ

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE STZ opened at $252.47 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $227.50 and a one year high of $274.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.