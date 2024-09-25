Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 558,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,837 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $77,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 136,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,917,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 2.6 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $147.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.64 and a 200 day moving average of $141.10.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.21.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

