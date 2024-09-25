Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 403,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,156,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $27,000.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $255.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.02. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $257.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEV. William Blair started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.66.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

