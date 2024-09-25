iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 918,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,132 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $74,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWR. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IWR opened at $88.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.55 and its 200-day moving average is $82.67. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $88.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.