Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Position Reduced by Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda reduced its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Fair Isaac comprises approximately 0.4% of Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,890,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370 in the last ninety days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,967.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,582.58.

NYSE FICO opened at $1,916.90 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $811.99 and a 1 year high of $1,962.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,728.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,465.63. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

