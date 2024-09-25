8,628 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Bought by Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.5% of Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,392,000 after purchasing an additional 379,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 79.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,914,000 after purchasing an additional 380,399 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.82.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $117.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.59.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

