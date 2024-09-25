Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 124,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

