Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Unum Group by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 18,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 13,544 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 496.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 12,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 89.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,207,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,728,000 after buying an additional 571,436 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in Unum Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 59,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,464.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,464.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $3,727,369.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,065,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,601,422.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of UNM opened at $57.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Unum Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Unum Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Unum Group

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.