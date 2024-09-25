Axa S.A. Acquires 3,762 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 225,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $127,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $551.98 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $474.46 and a fifty-two week high of $579.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $547.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.52.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROP shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

