Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 2,326.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,305 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 153.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 448,965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,369,000 after purchasing an additional 272,141 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,158 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 24,083 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,997 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Juniper Networks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 782,079 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,534,000 after buying an additional 16,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 73.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,584 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of JNPR opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $39.13.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Juniper Networks

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $1,047,278.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,588.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 108,669 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,279 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.