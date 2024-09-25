Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires New Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 933 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,348,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,986,000 after buying an additional 38,999 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 524,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Fabrinet by 216.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 409,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,453,000 after purchasing an additional 280,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 13.4% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 300,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,786,000 after purchasing an additional 35,529 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

FN stock opened at $230.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.41. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $149.19 and a fifty-two week high of $278.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $753.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $2,508,503.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,338,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total value of $2,508,503.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,338,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total value of $1,914,059.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,426.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,728 shares of company stock worth $11,645,062 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

