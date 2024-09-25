Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 298,541 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 48.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 312,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,541 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $11,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 904.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 39.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, Director Dirk Kersten sold 79,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $2,894,530.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,533,929.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 8,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $308,864.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,594.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk Kersten sold 79,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $2,894,530.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 234,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,533,929.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,947 shares of company stock worth $4,774,383. 20.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DYN opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.77. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $47.45.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DYN. StockNews.com downgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DYN

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.