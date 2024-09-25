Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes $213,000 Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMS. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,071,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 611,282 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMS. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $70.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $70.95.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

