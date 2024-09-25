Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 263,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,052 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $92,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANET. FCG Investment Co increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 33.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.1% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.25.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total value of $8,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,595,800 shares in the company, valued at $569,700,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total transaction of $8,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,595,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,700,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.71, for a total value of $221,339.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,361 shares of company stock valued at $38,024,123. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANET opened at $385.15 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.25 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.42. The company has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

