Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 9,506 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Equinix were worth $93,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth $39,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock opened at $887.58 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.80 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $823.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $791.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a PE ratio of 89.03, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $883.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total transaction of $76,352.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at $5,862,689.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total value of $76,352.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,862,689.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

