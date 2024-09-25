Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,587,620 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,980,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,587,620 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.56% of CAE worth $94,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in CAE by 142.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 86.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in CAE by 3,712.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CAE during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.67. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. CAE had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. CAE’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAE. Morgan Stanley downgraded CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

