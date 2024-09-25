Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.150-1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $207.0 million-$217.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $194.3 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.750-4.850 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Progress Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.50.

PRGS stock opened at $57.15 on Wednesday. Progress Software has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $60.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $178.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.16 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.88%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $32,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $557,616.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,467.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $32,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,763 shares of company stock worth $765,004 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

