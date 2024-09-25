TrueFi Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 25th. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrueFi has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $120.31 million and $36.42 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,263,325,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,178,891,840 tokens. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,263,325,829.1551602 with 1,178,882,642.9330533 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.10458847 USD and is up 3.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $34,656,413.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

