Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $38.47 Million

Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 25th. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a total market capitalization of $213.09 million and $38.47 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinbase Wrapped BTC token can now be bought for about $63,707.99 or 1.00118806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Coinbase Wrapped BTC has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000072 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.19 or 0.00265886 BTC.

About Coinbase Wrapped BTC

Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s genesis date was September 11th, 2024. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s total supply is 3,345 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official Twitter account is @coinbase. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped BTC is coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.

Coinbase Wrapped BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a current supply of 3,396.02694639. The last known price of Coinbase Wrapped BTC is 64,434.16506306 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $41,160,040.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinbase Wrapped BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

