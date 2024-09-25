Drift Hits 1-Day Volume of $20.12 Million (DRIFT)

Drift (DRIFT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. In the last week, Drift has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Drift has a market capitalization of $150.27 million and approximately $20.12 million worth of Drift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drift token can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Drift Profile

Drift’s genesis date was November 4th, 2022. Drift’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,199,466 tokens. The official website for Drift is www.drift.trade. Drift’s official Twitter account is @driftprotocol.

Buying and Selling Drift

According to CryptoCompare, “Drift (DRIFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Drift has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 226,866,133.043515 in circulation. The last known price of Drift is 0.6790987 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $20,475,043.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.drift.trade/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Drift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

