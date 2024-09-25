dForce USD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,089.87 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $14.53 million and $8,089.87 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99573739 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $6,324.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

