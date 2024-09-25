HI (HI) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.31 Million

HI (HI) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 25th. HI has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $231,458.01 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HI has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008930 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001139 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00013755 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,596.80 or 0.99944075 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008125 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006827 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 40,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 40,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0004701 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $227,588.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

