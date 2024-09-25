electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) vs. Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) Critical Survey

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) and electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of electroCore shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of electroCore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Tivic Health Systems has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, electroCore has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivic Health Systems -606.47% -172.08% -133.45% electroCore -66.84% -165.17% -78.53%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and electroCore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and electroCore”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivic Health Systems $1.18 million 1.37 -$8.24 million N/A N/A electroCore $16.03 million 2.74 -$18.83 million ($2.85) -2.39

Tivic Health Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than electroCore.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tivic Health Systems and electroCore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A electroCore 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

electroCore beats Tivic Health Systems on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a health tech company, focuses on developing and commercializing bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S. online retailers, such as BestBuy and FSAStore and through distributors. Tivic Health Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc., a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania. It also develops Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM for human performance. In addition, the company offers gammacore Sapphire, a portable, reusable, rechargeable, and reloadable prescription medical device for various primary headache conditions. electroCore, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey.

