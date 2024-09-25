Lista DAO Trading 16% Higher This Week (LISTA)

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Lista DAO token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular exchanges. Lista DAO has a total market cap of $71.11 million and approximately $9.52 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lista DAO has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000072 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.19 or 0.00265886 BTC.

Lista DAO Token Profile

Lista DAO’s genesis date was August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,114,243 tokens. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. The official message board for Lista DAO is medium.com/@listadao. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lista DAO’s official website is lista.org.

Lista DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 183,207,752.0035986 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.41062366 USD and is up 4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $8,779,189.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lista DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lista DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

