Wormhole Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges (W)

Wormhole (W) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Wormhole has a market cap of $646.30 million and $50.16 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wormhole has traded up 26.6% against the dollar. One Wormhole token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000394 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wormhole alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000072 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.19 or 0.00265886 BTC.

About Wormhole

Wormhole launched on October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole.

Buying and Selling Wormhole

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,577,873,594 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.2533078 USD and is up 5.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $52,726,236.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wormhole should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wormhole using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wormhole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wormhole and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.