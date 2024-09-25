Threshold Trading 21.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Threshold has a market cap of $256.40 million and $11.13 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008930 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001139 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00013755 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,596.80 or 0.99944075 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008125 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006827 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00064125 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,836,969,966.7932 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02540888 USD and is up 4.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $7,919,731.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.