Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 269,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 86,323 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 99,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stellus Capital Investment Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76.
Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 148.15%.
About Stellus Capital Investment
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
