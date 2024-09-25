Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $474,000 Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNEX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,494,000 after acquiring an additional 650,911 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 80.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 808,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after acquiring an additional 360,164 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 555,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,018,000 after acquiring an additional 187,349 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 273.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 125,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 91,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 252,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,615,000 after acquiring an additional 77,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

StoneX Group stock opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.46 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.80 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 15.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total value of $303,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,839,839.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.89, for a total value of $303,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,839,839.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Xuong Nguyen sold 8,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $647,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,491 shares of company stock valued at $982,544 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

