Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 121.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,268,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695,871 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.22% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $102,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.67. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.