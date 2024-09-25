First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,768 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 781.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

FR opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $57.35. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.25). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

