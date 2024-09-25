Bank of Montreal Can Has $98.20 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 249.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,748,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248,136 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Unilever were worth $98,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Unilever by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Unilever by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 2.5% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock opened at $64.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.02. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $65.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

