Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNXN. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,258,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,781,000 after purchasing an additional 240,312 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 262,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after purchasing an additional 62,398 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 28,526 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in PC Connection by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 95,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 24,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Insider Transactions at PC Connection

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 15,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $1,079,157.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,488,354.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $73.94 on Wednesday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.63 and a 12 month high of $76.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $736.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.50 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 3.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.82%.

PC Connection Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Stories

