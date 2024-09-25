Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 23.9% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 121,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 23,460 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter worth $847,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 11.7% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 184,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after buying an additional 19,350 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter worth $3,791,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.80 million, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $239.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

