35,064 Shares in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 150,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 38,131 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HTGC shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Insider Activity

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos acquired 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $28,992.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at $101,202.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

NYSE HTGC opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $21.78. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 57.82% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $125.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Hercules Capital

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.