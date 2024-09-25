Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $684,000 in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 13,576.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ambarella from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Ambarella Price Performance

AMBA opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.63. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $65.88.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $86,817.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,794.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total value of $343,230.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,216.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,794.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,014 shares of company stock worth $1,224,810. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

