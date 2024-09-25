Magnetar Financial LLC Has $842,000 Stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Magnetar Financial LLC decreased its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,689 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Veralto by 11,100.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on VLTO. UBS Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.89, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,355.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $83,658.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,089.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,096 shares of company stock worth $2,772,707. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE VLTO opened at $111.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $112.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion and a PE ratio of 33.31.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 58.82% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.