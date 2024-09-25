Magnetar Financial LLC Reduces Stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,396 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,500,000 after purchasing an additional 199,770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,139,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,627,000 after buying an additional 43,290 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,280,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,679,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 6.7% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,572,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,982,000 after acquiring an additional 98,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $18,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TGTX opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.35 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $26.41.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $73.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.92 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 357.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

