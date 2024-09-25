Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 96.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330,772 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 2,003.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 1,830.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 203,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 5,773.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVTR shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,372.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

