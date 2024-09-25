Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $953,000 Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 58,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 28,135 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Autoliv by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Autoliv by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Autoliv by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 43,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALV stock opened at $93.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.37 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

ALV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $145.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.71.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

